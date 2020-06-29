Advertisement

Illinois reports 646 new cases of COVID-19, including 15 additional deaths

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -

On Sunday, officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on their coronavirus resource page 646 new cases of COVID-19, including 15 additional deaths.

IDPH reports there have been a total of 141,723 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, including 6,888 deaths since the pandemic began.

According to health officials, 1,544,978 tests have been performed to date, and the recovery rate is approximately 94-percent.

Officials say on their website, “Recovered cases are defined as persons with initial positive specimen collection date > 42 days who have not expired.”

Officials Sunday did not release specific details on the 15 additional deaths reported in the state.

