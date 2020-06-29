Illinois State Fire Marshal awards $3.5 million in grants to Illinois first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal awarded $3.5 million in grants to 154 fire departments/districts and EMS providers in Illinois.

Officials said this is part of the Small Equipment Grant Program, which helps fire departments and non-for-profit ambulance services purchase necessary equipment they might otherwise not be able to purchase.

According To OSFM, they received 540 applications, requesting around $12 million in funding during this grant period.

“Ensuring that first responders have the equipment they need to operate effectively and safely is a top priority of the OSFM,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez, in a news release. “Most smaller departments and districts struggle financially to replace or upgrade aging equipment. The impending fiscal impacts resulting from the COVID19 crisis make the OSFM’s Small Equipment Grant Program even more critical to help ease that burden.”

Officials said most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply.

In order to be eligible to apply, all fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

The grant recipients and awards are listed below:

Adams:

Mendon Fire Protection District- $26,000

Payson Fall-Creek Fire Protection District- $24,240

Alexander:

Tamms Volunteer Fire Department- $26,000

Bond:

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District- $9,780

Smithboro Fire Protection District- $26,000

Keyesport Fire Protection District- $22,068.40

Bureau:

Manlius Fire Protection District- $26,000

Dalzell Fire Protection District- $17,533

Calhoun:

Richwood Volunteer Fire Department- $25,895.65

Calhoun County Volunteer Ambulance Service- $25,999

Carroll:

Chadwick Fire Protection District- $24,550

Savanna Fire Department- $26,000

Cass/Morgan:

Arenzville Fire Protection District- $26,000

Champaign:

Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District- $24,270

Pesotum Fire Department- $22,366.45

Christian:

Pana Fire Department- $21,130

Owaneco Fire Protection District- $19,275

Assumption Fire Protection District- $25,008.95

Morrisonville Community Ambulance Service- $17,504.91

Midland Fire Protection District- $8,800

Clay/Effingham:

North Clay Fire Protection District- $26,000

Clinton:

Sugar Creek Ambulance Service- $17,523.40

Wheatfield Township Fire Protection District- $24,750

Santa Fe Fire Protection District- $26,000

Hoffman Fire Protection District- $25,600

Coles:

Oakland Community Fire Protection District- $25,435

Seven Hickory Morgan Fire Protection District- $26,000

Hutton Fire Protection District- $14,506

Cook:

Robbins Fire Department- $25,002

Crawford:

Oblong Township Fire Protection District- $26,000

Douglas:

Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District- $26,000

Edgar:

Chrisman Fire Protection District- $9,735

Northern Edgar County Ambulance Service- $22,031.75

Brocton Fire Protection District- $21,373

Edwards:

West Salem Fire Department- $15,845

Effingham:

Watson Fire Protection District- $14,056

Tri-County Fire Protection District- $25,142.04

Fayette:

St. Elmo Fire Protection District- $26,000

Ford:

Melvin Fire Protection District- $18,654.05

Fulton:

Cuba Fire Protection District- $10,275

Smithfield Fire Protection District- $25,972

Gallatin:

Omaha Fire and Rescue- $26,000

Grundy:

Braceville Fire Protection District- $21,690

Hancock:

Carthage Fire Department- $21,375

LaHarpe Fire Protection District- $24,080

Henry:

Cambridge Fire Protection District- $26,000

Osco Fire Protection District- $16,150

Clover Township Fire Protection District- $11,678.73

Bishop Hill Community Fire Protection District- $7,449

Iroquois:

Papineau Fire Protection District- $19,329

Jackson:

Campbell Hill Community Volunteer Fire Department- $25,962.88

Tower Rock Fire Protection District- $25,696.52

Ava Volunteer Fire Department- $26,000

Jefferson:

Woodlawn Fire Protection District- $24,838.38

Waltonville Fire Protection District- $25,988

Jo Davies:

Galena Area Emergency Medical Service District- $26,000

Johnson:

Buncombe Volunteer Fire Department- $25,487.76

Kendall:

Lisbon-Seward Fire Department- $25,500

Knox:

Maquon Fire Protection District- $23,294.45

Rio Fire Protection District- $23,899

Victoria Copley Fire Protection District- $16,494.87

Elba-Salem Fire Protection District- $26,000

LaSalle:

Naplate Fire Department- $24,560

Cedar Point Fire Department- $17,287

Earlville Fire Protection District- $25,415

Utica Community Fire and Ambulance Protection District- $21,500

Lee:

Compton Community Fire Protection District- $26,000

Franklin Grove Fire Protection District- $23,317

Livingston:

Emington-Campus Fire Protection District- $26,000

Chatsworth Fire Protection District- $25,350

Forrest-Strawn-Wing Fire Protection District- $25,650

Logan:

New Holland Fire Protection District- $24,756.80

Latham Fire Protection District- $26,000

Macon:

Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District- $26,000

Harristown Fire Protection District- $23,738

Argenta-Oreana Fire Department- $26,000

Blue Mound Fire Protection District- $26,000

Macoupin:

Staunton Area Ambulance Service- $8,273.60

Medora Community Fire Protection District- $25,730.14

Madison:

Hartford Fire Department- $15,800

New Douglas Community Fire Protection District- $25,871.80

Prairie Fire Protection District- $22,500

Marion:

Odin Fire Protection District- $26,000

Marshall:

Wenona Fire Protection District- $23,936

Mason:

Bath Fire Protection District- $25,975

Easton Rural Fire Protection District- $23,830

Kilbourne Fire Protection District- $26,000

Massac:

Joppa Fire Department- $26,000

McDonough:

Emmet-Chalmers Fire Protection District- $26,000

McDonough/Schuyler:

Industry Fire Protection District- $11,418.52

McLean:

Bloomington Township Fire Protection District- $25,000

Ellsworth Fire Protection District- $16,710

Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District- $18,000

Randolph Township Fire Protection District- $19,205

Monroe:

Maeystown Rural Fire Protection District- $24,947.40

Montgomery:

Coffeen Fire Protection District- $24,700

Farmersville Waggoner Fire Protection District- $24,008

Witt Volunteer Fire Department- $25,612.30

Hillsboro Fire Department- $25,929.60

Morgan:

Chapin Area Rescue Squad- $15,975

Murrayville-Woodson EAS- $12,072.20

Woodson Fire Protection District- $26,000

Moultrie:

Bethany Fire Protection District- $26,000

Lovington Community Ambulance- $26,000

Ogle:

Forreston Fire Protection District- $22,643.08

Leaf River Fire Protection District- $21,300

Polo Fire Protection District- $14,371

Rochelle Fire Department- $22,000

Stillman Fire Protection District- $26,000

Piatt:

Cisco Fire Protection District- $24,640

North Piatt County Fire Protection District- $25,052.93

Pike:

Griggsville Fire Department- $24,000

Pleasant Hill-Spring Creek EMS- $20,614

Spring Creek Fire Protection District- $26,000

Pope:

Rural Pope County Fire Protection District- $25,266.50

Pulaski:

Mounds City Fire Department- $25,334

Mounds Volunteer Fire Department- $25,780.35

Randolph:

Coulterville Community Fire Protection District- $26,000

Percy Fire Department- $26,000

Red Bud Fire Department- $23,910

Tilden Fire Protection District- $25,237.04

Saline:

Village of Carrier Mills Fire Department- $25,960

Sangamon:

Buffalo Fire Protection District- $25,000

New Berlin-Island Grove Fire Protection District- $21,694

Pleasant Plains Fire Protection District- $26,000

Scott:

Winchester EMS- $13,200

Shelby:

Cowden Fire Protection District- $25,801

St. Clair:

Brooklyn Fire Protection District- $25,996.85

Caseyville Fire Department- $21,932.51

Church Road Fire Protection District- $24,935.85

Fairmont City Fire Protection District- $25,466

Midway Fire Protection District- $26,000

Stark:

Toulon Fire Protection District- $26,000

Tazewell:

Green Valley Fire Protection District- $20,000

Tazewell/Logan:

Armington Community Fire Protection District- $15,090

Union:

Cobden Fire Department- $24,524.30

Dongola Fire Department- $25,146

Vermilion:

Bismarck Community Fire Protection District- $17,000

Carroll Township Fire Protection District- $25,933.54

Wabash:

Bellmont Area Fire Protection District- $21,450

Warren:

Little York Volunteer Fire Protection District- $25,820

R.S.P. & E.F.P.D-Roseville Fire Protection District- $21,749.40

Warren/Mercer:

Alexis Fire Protection District- $25,765

Washington:

Ashley Community Fire Protection District- $16,000

Okawville Community Fire Protection District- $26,000

White:

City of Carmi- $25,764

Enfield Fire Protection District- $25,276.25

Whiteside:

Prophetstown Fire Protection District- $23,413.48

Will:

Mokena Fire Protection District- $20,336.37

Steger Estates Fire Protection District- $25,992

Williamson:

Pittsburg Volunteer Fire Department- $24,788

Williamson/Saline:

Stonefort Fire Department- $23,360

Winnebago:

Cherry Fire Protection District- $18,153

Winnebago County Fire Protection District #1- $26,000

