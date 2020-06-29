Advertisement

Iowa officials report 298 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Scott County cases continue to increase
(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 298 new coronavirus cases and three deaths between 11:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the state total to 28,728 and 707 deaths. According to public health officials, 300,427 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 17,711 people have recovered.

As of Monday morning, Scott County reported 619 cases, up from 594 reported late Sunday morning. Officials say 418 people have recovered and 10 people have died. More than 12,000 people have been tested, according to the site which reports the data in real-time.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

· Muscatine, 610 confirmed cases (4,311 tested); 44 deaths; 516 recovered.

· Louisa, 360 confirmed cases (1,407 tested); 13 deaths; 289 recovered.

· Des Moines, 84 confirmed cases (2,644 tested); two deaths; 62 recovered.

· Henry, 81 confirmed cases (1,593 tested); three deaths; 71 recovered.

· Lee, 47 confirmed cases (1,802 tested); one death; 33 recovered.

· Jackson, 23 confirmed cases (1,155) tested); no deaths; 13 recovered.

· Clinton, 90, confirmed cases (3.110 tested); one death; 67 recovered.

· Cedar, 73 confirmed cases (1,545 tested); one death; 50 recovered.

