Jumer’s Casino & Hotel to reopen July 1 with ‘Play it Safe’ program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Jumer’s Casino & Hotel announced on Monday that it will reopen on Wednesday, July 1 with new health and safety standards.

It has been temporarily closed since March 16 due to COVID-19.

Jumer’s said they’re unveiling a new program called, “Play it Safe,” which aims to help keep guests and employees safe while slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The program encompasses the casino’s new operating procedures, which Jumer’s said has been reworked to minimize contact risk. It includes hygiene protocols that meet or exceed guidelines from the CDC.

Jumer’s said the facility will undergo rigorous, ongoing cleaning and sterilzation with Ecolab products, which are made to eliminate bacteria and viruses such as COVID-19. In addition, its facility will close nightly for a deep cleaning of all public areas.

“In reopening, we are extremely focused on helping protect the health and safety of our guests and employees,” said Travis Hankins, general manager of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel, in a news release. “With our Play It Safe program, we are employing best practices and have worked with state and local health officials to ensure we are taking appropriate safety precautions.”

Below are the elements that the Play it Safe program includes:

· Guests are asked to adhere to social distancing protocols while waiting to enter.

· All incoming guests will be added to a guest registry and their identity will be stored as a record of their visit.

· All guests will be required to wear a mask or other face covering during their visit.

· Temperature screening of guests takes place upon entering the facility.

· An on-site Clean Team has been created, and its members are equipped with Ecolab® multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant to conduct ongoing sanitization of all surfaces. They will help to protect guests by dispensing hand sanitizer and spot cleaning slot machines and other surfaces on request.

· Social distancing protocols are in place throughout the facility.

· Touchless service and payment options are now available at food and beverage outlets.

· Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrance and throughout the facility.

· Air exchange settings have been bolstered to optimize air quality within the facility.

· Some service offerings may be limited or unavailable to help maintain safe social distancing and health and safety guidelines.

· As always, no smoking will be permitted within the facility, and a designated smoking area is maintained outside of the building.

Jumer’s said its employees will undergo comprehensive training on the Play it Safe program. Employees will also have health checks, including a temperature screen when they report to work. They will be required to wear masks while on duty.

The casino will reopen at one-half capacity per the state’s directive, Jumers said. Its number of slots and table games will be reduced and there will be no poker.

Jumer’s said the Lucky North players club will have limited hours, and food and beverage options will also be limited to the Blue Square Cafe.

The casino’s will be open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The hotel will also reopen July 1, and reservations can now be booked.

Jumer’s said it will continue to consult on its plans with the Illinois Gaming Board, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Rock Island County Health Department.

