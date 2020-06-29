Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

FATAL BAR SHOOTING

Authorities say Iowa man fatally shot outside bar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old man died after a shooting outside a Des Moines area bar. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said the shooting happened as officers worked to disperse a crowd of roughly 500 people outside the Karma Bar around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found Sir William Beckish with a gunshot wound to his head. The Des Moines man was taken to a hospital where he died. Two women, ages 33 and 40, went to a hospital with minor gunshot wounds from the shooting. They were both treated and released from the hospital. Authorities say no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

BODY FOUND

Police investigate after man's body found in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in an industrial area of Des Moines southeast of downtown. Des Moines police say officers found the body around 9 p.m. Saturday in an area near Dean Lake and the Titan Tire manufacturing plant. Authorities say a 27-year-old Des Moines man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the man’s death. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa reports 543 more virus cases for a total of 28,478

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials report the number of coronavirus cases in Iowa grew by 543 to 28,478 on Sunday. The Iowa Department of Public Health said that as of 10 a.m. Sunday the number of deaths linked to the virus remained at 704, which was unchanged from Saturday. The state said 17,573 of the people who tested positive for the virus in Iowa have recovered. A total of 295,920 people have been tested. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Some Iowa bars, other businesses decide to close amid virus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa bars and other businesses are voluntarily closing their doors amid an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Among them was the Artifacts antiques shop in Iowa City. Owner Todd Thelen told the Gazette that the store has seen three of its mostly older customers die because of the virus. Confirmed cases in the state increased by an additional 380 on Saturday, bringing the total to 27,935. The state also reported three more deaths to bring the total to 704. Businesses that closed or limited operations at the beginning of the pandemic had started expanding operations as Gov. Kim Reynolds began easing restrictions.

DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

Iowa woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed teen

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been arrested in a 2-year-old hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old on a moped. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said 26-year-old Kelli Jo Michael, of Des Moines, was arrested Friday and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Kaiden Estling. The teen from Maynard was struck in June 2018 while driving a moped along Iowa 150 about 2 1/2 miles south of Fayette. Michael is jailed on $50,000 cash only bond. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

POLICE REFORM-IOWA

AP: Iowa can take years to decertify officers for crimes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa agency whose power to remove problem officers was recently expanded generally has taken years to ban those who commit serious crimes and rarely punishes officers for improper policing alone. Records show the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council has sought to decertify 17 officers in the last 2½ years after determining they had committed crimes or misconduct that warranted their removal from the profession. An Associated Press review found that most of those officers had been found guilty of felonies, domestic violence or other crimes that disqualify them from working in law enforcement. Only one officer since 2018 has been decertified for improper police work.