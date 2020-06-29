Advertisement

Mississippi Valley Fair officials to make ‘special announcement’ Monday

(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

According to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, a ‘special announcement’ will be made Monday, June 29.

The post said Monday’s announcement will be in regard to the 2020 Great Mississippi Valley Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 4 through Aug. 9.

Officials wrote on Facebook, “Join us Monday, June 29th at 5:15pm for an announcement in regards to the 2020 Great Mississippi Valley Fair. We plan to broadcast our announcement live on Facebook.”

Artists scheduled to play at the Mississippi Valley Fair’s grandstand for 2020 include Locash, Keith Urban, Old Dominion, Pitbull, Craig Morgan, and another artist to be determined.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ESP: Lo que tiene que saber sobre COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Información sobre coronavirus ahora disponible en español.

News

Davenport bar temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns, precautions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It's been over one month since Iowa restaurants and bars were allowed to open. Now, some are announcing temporary closures. Although Mac's Tavern in Davenport doesn't have any positive cases, they say their move is proactive.

News

Davenport bar temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns, precautions

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

QC Farmer’s Market to support Black-owned businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

Local

Whitewater Junction reopens in Rock Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
Whitewater Junction reopened Saturday after the Illinois Department of Public Health issued aquatic guidelines under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

News

Whitewater Junction reopens in Rock Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Savanna Police locate 3 missing juveniles, 1 airlifted to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Savanna Police locate 3 missing juveniles, 1 airlifted to hospital

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to the Savanna Police Department, on Sunday at approximately 12:42 p.m., they received a report of three missing juveniles. All three were located, and one was flown via medical helicopter to a Rockford hospital.

News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect flees police Sunday morning in Rock Island

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A known felon with a warrant out for their arrest attempted to flee the scene when approached by police Sunday morning in the Rock Island District.

News

495 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, no additional deaths reported

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Between Saturday and Sunday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed 495 new cases of COVID-19, with no additional deaths being reported.