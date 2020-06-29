Mississippi Valley Fair officials to make ‘special announcement’ Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

According to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, a ‘special announcement’ will be made Monday, June 29.

The post said Monday’s announcement will be in regard to the 2020 Great Mississippi Valley Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 4 through Aug. 9.

Officials wrote on Facebook, “Join us Monday, June 29th at 5:15pm for an announcement in regards to the 2020 Great Mississippi Valley Fair. We plan to broadcast our announcement live on Facebook.”

Artists scheduled to play at the Mississippi Valley Fair’s grandstand for 2020 include Locash, Keith Urban, Old Dominion, Pitbull, Craig Morgan, and another artist to be determined.

