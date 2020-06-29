Police: 5-year-old dies after rescue crews find her in shallow water in Savanna

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Savanna Police Department on Monday said a 5-year-old girl found unconscious in shallow water Sunday afternoon has died.

Her name has not yet been released.

The girl, along with a 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, was reported missing just after 12:40 p.m., police said.

Officers first found the boy, who said the two girls were possibly in the Plum River. Police called Savanna Fire and EMS to respond. Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies responded and helped with the search on the bank of the river, according to police.

Officers located the 12-year-old, who was clinging to a tree limb. She was pulled out of the river unharmed, according to police.

Around 1:13 p.m., emergency responders found the 5-year-old girl about a half-mile away from where the others were located. She was flown by OSF Life Flight to Rockford Memorial Hospital, where she died around 4:15 p.m., according to police.

