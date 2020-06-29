Advertisement

Police looking for suspect who rammed squad car in downtown Rock Island

The Rock Island Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who they say struck a squad car, motorcycle and another vehicle early Sunday in the Rock Island District.
The Rock Island Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who they say struck a squad car, motorcycle and another vehicle early Sunday in the Rock Island District.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who they say struck a squad car, motorcycle and another vehicle early Sunday in the Rock Island District.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., officers approached a black Ford Escape driven by Adrian W. Neeley, 33, who was wanted on a federal parole violation warrant.

Officers approached the vehicle in a parking lot on 18th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue and directed him to get out of the vehicle.

Neely then put the Escape in reverse and struck a squad car, a motorcycle, the squad car again, and then a Dodge Charger which was pushed into a GMC Utility vehicle, according to police.

Neely then fled the area and abandoned the Escape in the area of 18th Street and 7th Avenue.

There were no reported injuries during the incident. Deputy Chief Jason Foy said police have charged him with aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace, a Class 4 felony. Bond on the warrant is set at $100,000.

He was not in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call the police department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500. 

