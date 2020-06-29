Rock Island Parks and Recreation to host drive-in movie July 11

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Parks and Recreation announced it will host a drive-in movie in the park on Saturday, July 11.

It will play a family friendly movie, Dolittle at the Campbell Sports Complex located at 8399 29th St. W, in Rock Island.

Gates will open for cars to park at 7:30 p.m. and all cars must be parked by 8:30 p.m. The movie will begin at dusk.

Staff will direct vehicles to park every other space so all cars are six feet apart. Those who would like to attend must remain in their vehicles to watch the movie.

Rock Island Parks and Recreation said there will be a mobile concession stand available for cash only.

“Our June Drive-in movie was such a success and people were so grateful so we wanted to offer another Drive-in Movie for our community to enjoy while maintaining social distancing,” says Nikki Carr, Community Recreation Manager, in a news release.

If you’re concerned about weather, you can call the rain line at (309) 732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30 p.m. on the day of the movie.

