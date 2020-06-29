Advertisement

Savanna Police locate 3 missing juveniles, 1 airlifted to hospital

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -

According to the Savanna Police Department, on Sunday at approximately 12:42 p.m., they received a report of three missing juveniles.

Police said officers located one of the three people and learned that two others were thought to have been in the Plum River.

Savanna Fire and EMS were called along with Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies, who responded to assist in the search.

Police said a second juvenile was then found in the river, clinging to a tree limb. The person was rescued and police say they were not harmed.

At approximately 1:13 p.m. first responders found the third juvenile approximately a half mile from where the two others had been located.

Savanna police said the person was flown by medical helicopter to Rockford Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No other information was provided by police.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as we learn more details.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mississippi Valley Fair officials to make ‘special announcement’ Monday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
According to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, a ‘special announcement’ will be made Monday, June 29.

News

ESP: Lo que tiene que saber sobre COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Información sobre coronavirus ahora disponible en español.

News

Davenport bar temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns, precautions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It's been over one month since Iowa restaurants and bars were allowed to open. Now, some are announcing temporary closures. Although Mac's Tavern in Davenport doesn't have any positive cases, they say their move is proactive.

News

Davenport bar temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns, precautions

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

QC Farmer’s Market to support Black-owned businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Whitewater Junction reopens in Rock Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Savanna Police locate 3 missing juveniles, 1 airlifted to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect flees police Sunday morning in Rock Island

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A known felon with a warrant out for their arrest attempted to flee the scene when approached by police Sunday morning in the Rock Island District.

News

495 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, no additional deaths reported

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Between Saturday and Sunday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed 495 new cases of COVID-19, with no additional deaths being reported.

News

Rock Island County Health Dept. announces 11 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
Rock Island County Health Dept. announces 11 new cases of COVID-19