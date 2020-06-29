Savanna Police locate 3 missing juveniles, 1 airlifted to hospital

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -

According to the Savanna Police Department, on Sunday at approximately 12:42 p.m., they received a report of three missing juveniles.

Police said officers located one of the three people and learned that two others were thought to have been in the Plum River.

Savanna Fire and EMS were called along with Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies, who responded to assist in the search.

Police said a second juvenile was then found in the river, clinging to a tree limb. The person was rescued and police say they were not harmed.

At approximately 1:13 p.m. first responders found the third juvenile approximately a half mile from where the two others had been located.

Savanna police said the person was flown by medical helicopter to Rockford Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No other information was provided by police.

This is a developing story.

