Strawberry Shortcake
Try this recipe as created by Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
If just one delicious dessert could symbolize summer, it would be strawberry shortcake! Tiphanie Cannon of Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie stopped by PSL to make our mouths water....and share how she makes the American classic confection!
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52801 / Phone: 563-345-YUMM (9866)
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.