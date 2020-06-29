Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

(KWQC) - View this story in Spanish.

Illinois

On Sunday, Illinois officials reported 646 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health said there are now a total of 141,723 cases of coronavirus and 6,888 deaths since the pandemic began.

According to IDPH, 1,544,978 tests have been performed to date, and the recovery rate is approximately 94 percent.

Many of the cases have been reported in Chicago and Cook County.

In the Illinois Quad-City area, local health departments are reporting total confirmed cases to-date:

County Total cases Total Deaths Total Recoveries Jo Daviess County 41 1 35 Carroll County 21 2 15 Whiteside County 184 14 139 Rock Island County 924 28 N/A Henry County 81 1 53 Mercer County 20 0 N/A Henderson County 8 0 5 Warren County 137 0 103 McDonough County 101 16 72 Knox County 121 0 91 Stark County 3 1 0 Bureau County 25 1 N/A

Visit the state of Illinois’ website for more data.

Iowa

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported more than 180 new cases and one death over a 24-hour period. That brings the statewide total to 26,047 confirmed cases and 686 deaths. Public health officials say 16,129 people have recovered from the virus.

Locally, confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. include:

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Recoveries Scott County 594 10 404 Muscatine County 605 44 516 Louisa County 358 13 289 Des Moines County 84 2 62 Henry County 81 3 71 Lee County 46 1 33 Jackson County 23 0 13 Clinton County 87 1 67 Cedar County 71 1 50

Visit the state of Iowa’s coronavirus website for more data. The data is updated in real-time.

You can call 211 with any of your questions regarding COVID-19 in Iowa.

CDC guidelines

- How you can protect yourself

- What to do if you are sick

Social distancing and flattening the curve

Social distancing

Social distancing is a term we never used to hear, but now we may hear every day with good reason. To lessen the spread of COVID-19, it's recommended you stay at least 6 feet away from someone else. This way, it's less likely you can catch the virus from someone else.

Flattening the curve

If you look at a chart that shows “flattening the curve” you’ll be able to see a tall or steep curve on the left. That indicates a virus is spiking or spreading rapidly. But the more we isolate from each other or practice social distancing, the fewer people become infected, so the curve becomes much lower or “flattened.” This will also help to ensure hospitals have enough equipment for patients since there will be fewer people infected in at once.

TV6 spoke with Augustana College's epidemiologist Rebecca Heick who says we're doing much better in recent days with social distancing, but not everyone seems to be taking it seriously. She feels that will continue to improve and stresses that the more of us who do it, the fewer who will become ill. Heick says one of the big problems in the Quad Cities right now, like many other places across the country, is the fact that we don't have enough COVID-19 tests here locally to test people for the virus. There's no way to know how widespread it is. Therefore, it's best to go ahead and assume you do have it and act accordingly to protect everyone around you. Heick says we're probably going to continue to see the numbers rise in the QCA, but if we keep social distancing each of us can make a difference and help flatten the curve.

Symptoms

- The CDC asks that you watch for shortness of breath, a fever, and a cough. View more on symptoms.

- Self checker: Click here for a guide to help you make decisions and seek appropriate medical care.

