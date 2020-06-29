United Township details Fall class plan

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -

“We’re seeing in our school community what we’re seeing nationwide, is the range of emotions that again ‘this isn’t that big a deal’ versus ‘this is a big deal’ and some, many inbetween” said United Township Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow.

On Monday the United Township School Board held a special meeting to set a a plan in place for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. For the time being, UT plans on doing a hybrid system of in-person and online education.

“Our plans right now are to offer a blended learning situation where our kids come in part of the time during the school week and our remote instruction time as well, as well as offering a complete remote option for students who may not be able to come in for health reasons or just comfort level.” said Dr. Morrow.

