Advertisement

Whitewater Junction reopens in Rock Island

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Whitewater Junction reopened Saturday after the Illinois Department of Public Health issued aquatic guidelines under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

The visits right now are by reservation only and the facility told TV6 it is taking extra precautionary measures like social distancing markers on the ground, extra sanitization efforts, barriers between staff and the community at check-in stations, use of PPE, and more.

The facility announced all amenities will be open so visitors can splash down water slides, relax on lounge chairs by the pool, or play with “one of the many water features.”

“We are thrilled to finally open up our aquatic center for the community. This will be a different experience for our customers. There will be limited capacity so it will feel more like a private rental because there will be plenty of space and no long lines,” says John Gripp, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Director in a release on the county of Rock Island’s website.

Time slots are available throughout the day for reservation, and can be made by calling (309) 732-7950 or in person. The facility said no reservations will be accepted online or on social media.

The city said punch passes and season passes will not be offered this year.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mississippi Valley Fair officials to make ‘special announcement’ Monday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
According to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, a ‘special announcement’ will be made Monday, June 29.

News

ESP: Lo que tiene que saber sobre COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Información sobre coronavirus ahora disponible en español.

News

Davenport bar temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns, precautions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It's been over one month since Iowa restaurants and bars were allowed to open. Now, some are announcing temporary closures. Although Mac's Tavern in Davenport doesn't have any positive cases, they say their move is proactive.

News

Davenport bar temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns, precautions

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

QC Farmer’s Market to support Black-owned businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Whitewater Junction reopens in Rock Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Savanna Police locate 3 missing juveniles, 1 airlifted to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Savanna Police locate 3 missing juveniles, 1 airlifted to hospital

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to the Savanna Police Department, on Sunday at approximately 12:42 p.m., they received a report of three missing juveniles. All three were located, and one was flown via medical helicopter to a Rockford hospital.

News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect flees police Sunday morning in Rock Island

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A known felon with a warrant out for their arrest attempted to flee the scene when approached by police Sunday morning in the Rock Island District.

News

495 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, no additional deaths reported

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Between Saturday and Sunday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed 495 new cases of COVID-19, with no additional deaths being reported.