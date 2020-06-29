Whitewater Junction reopens in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Whitewater Junction reopened Saturday after the Illinois Department of Public Health issued aquatic guidelines under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

The visits right now are by reservation only and the facility told TV6 it is taking extra precautionary measures like social distancing markers on the ground, extra sanitization efforts, barriers between staff and the community at check-in stations, use of PPE, and more.

The facility announced all amenities will be open so visitors can splash down water slides, relax on lounge chairs by the pool, or play with “one of the many water features.”

“We are thrilled to finally open up our aquatic center for the community. This will be a different experience for our customers. There will be limited capacity so it will feel more like a private rental because there will be plenty of space and no long lines,” says John Gripp, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Director in a release on the county of Rock Island’s website.

Time slots are available throughout the day for reservation, and can be made by calling (309) 732-7950 or in person. The facility said no reservations will be accepted online or on social media.

The city said punch passes and season passes will not be offered this year.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.