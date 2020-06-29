Whitey’s Announces New Dairy-Free & Vegan Flavor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Annika Tunberg from Whitey’s Ice Cream came on PSL to announce a long-awaited new product for those on a lactose-free, dairy-free, or vegan diet. Whitey’s now offers dairy-free Chocolate Mint! This treat is rich with the traditional creamy texture of ice cream and features a mixture of coconut cream, cocoa, and the perfect blend of mint. It is so delicious that even dairy eaters will love it!

Whitey’s has nine Quad Cities’ store locations plus sells their ice cream goodness in retail locations! Follow them on Facebook (below)

Don’t forget, Spring flavors are still available! Pictured in the Flavor Flight are Banana Graham, Super Blueberry Cheesecake, Mango Raspberry and Key Lime Pie! Posted by Whitey's Ice Cream on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

