Advertisement

Whitey’s: New Seasonal Ice Cream Flavors

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whitey’s Ice Cream comes out with new seasonal flavors every spring/summer. Annika Tunberg came on PSL to highlight the new flavor line-up for 2020 including:

  • Banana Graham
  • Key Line Pie
  • Lemon Custard
  • Mango Raspberry
  • Super Blueberry Cheesecake
  • Dairy-Free Chocolate Mint (as discussed in a previous PSL segment)

Follow Whitey’s Ice Cream on Facebook (below)

Don’t forget, Spring flavors are still available! Pictured in the Flavor Flight are Banana Graham, Super Blueberry Cheesecake, Mango Raspberry and Key Lime Pie!

Posted by Whitey's Ice Cream on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials report 738 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is now reporting a total of 142,461 cases, including 6,902 deaths.

News

Police: 5-year-old dies after rescue crews find her in shallow water in Savanna

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Savanna Police Department on Monday said a 5-year-old girl found unconscious in shallow water Sunday afternoon has died.

News

Police looking for suspect who rammed squad car in downtown Rock Island

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Rock Island Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who they say struck a squad car, motorcycle and another vehicle early Sunday in the Rock Island District.

Paula Sands Live

Grilled Blueberry Galette

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If you don't want to heat up an oven on a hot summer day, here's a way to grill a delightful summer dessert that is just as pleasing to the eye as the palate! And with the star-shaped pie crust accents, it's perfect for July 4th weekend.

Latest News

News

EICC to resume face-to-face classes Aug. 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges on Monday said fall face-to-face classes will begin Aug. 24 at its Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott campuses.

Paula Sands Live

Whitey’s Announces New Dairy-Free & Vegan Flavor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Whitey's has finally met the long-awaited demand for a delicious dairy-free, vegan option! Find out the flavor and all the details here.

News

East Moline police searching for arson suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The East Moline Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a multi-vehicle fire earlier this month at Deerfield Woods Apartments.

News

Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza postponed

Updated: 3 hours ago
Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza, a riverfront fireworks display scheduled for July 3, has been postponed out of an “abundance of caution,” the city said Monday.

Paula Sands Live

Express Grocery Pick Up

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Convenient, fast grocery pick-up has only become more in-demand due to social distancing guidelines. How about pick up within 2-hours? Find out the details about this service available throughout the Quad Cities.

News

Iowa officials report 298 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 298 new coronavirus cases and three deaths between 11:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s website.