Whitey’s: New Seasonal Ice Cream Flavors
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whitey’s Ice Cream comes out with new seasonal flavors every spring/summer. Annika Tunberg came on PSL to highlight the new flavor line-up for 2020 including:
- Banana Graham
- Key Line Pie
- Lemon Custard
- Mango Raspberry
- Super Blueberry Cheesecake
- Dairy-Free Chocolate Mint (as discussed in a previous PSL segment)
