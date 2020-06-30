2020 VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The 2020 VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta has been canceled due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

It was scheduled for September 12, 2020. However, after much discussion, the VIVA Quad Cities Committee, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) organization and other partnering organizations said they had to make the difficult decision to cancel the fiesta.

VIVA Quad Cities said the fiesta was started in 1993 as an opportunity to bring the rich culture and positive contributions of the Hispanic community to light, while providing college scholarships to eligible students in the Quad Cities area.

Students will still receive scholarships for the 2020/2021 academic year even though the fiesta has been canceled. VIVA Quad Cities said they will continue to look into alternative ways to raise money for its college scholarship fund, which 100% of its profits go toward.

If you’d like updates on next year’s fiesta or are interested in helping contribute to the VIVA Quad Cities scholarship fund for next year, you can visit vivaquadcities.com.

VIVA Quad Cities said all money raised will be matched through its national affiliation with the LULAC organization.

