Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

featuring Rock Island County Animal Care & Control
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -

Sam Wiley from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control introduced the audience to a cute, female, 12-week-old shephard-mix puppy looking for a forever home. The dog is adorable (of course!) and will grow up to become what Wiley describes as a medium-sized dog.

If you have questions about this little girl (who doesn’t even have a name yet!), or are interested in other animals at the shelter, you are advised to fill out an online application. The shelter will then call to set an appointment for a visit. All services are still being done on a “curbside” basis (no pop-in visits). See more below in a QCPaws Facebook post.

4001 78th Avenue / Moline, IL 61265 / Phone: (309) 558-DOGS (3647)

This is how we are doing adoptions until further notice. Fill out and return via email to qcpawsadoptions@gmail.com. Put...

Posted by Qc Paws on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

