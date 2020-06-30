Advertisement

Burlington felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing gun

(WHSV)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced Monday to 80 months – or more than six years – in federal prison for possessing a gun as a felon.

Johnathan Keith Sneed, 34, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court, Davenport, and admitted he possessed a loaded .380 caliber Hi-Point pistol on Sept. 13, 2018.

Prior to possessing the weapon, Sneed had been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition.

This case is part of Project Guardian and Project Safe Neighborhoods and was investigated by the Burlington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

