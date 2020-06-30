Advertisement

DOJ files sexual harassment lawsuit against Davenport rental property owner

Suit also names corporate owner of rental property
(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced it has filed a lawsuit against an owner and manager of rental properties in Davenport the department says violated the Fair Housing Act by subjecting a female tenant to sexual harassment and retaliation.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, claims Juan Goitia, the manager of multiple residential rental units, sexually harassed a female tenant from March 2018 until August 2018.

Goitia made repeated and unwelcome sexual comments to the woman, touched her body without her consent on multiple occasions, and retaliated against her for filing a fair housing complaint, the DOJ said in the complaint.

The lawsuit also names 908 Bridge Cooperative, the corporate owner of the rental property where the DOJ says the harassment occurred.

“No woman should have to endure sexual harassment to keep her home,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said in the release. “The Fair Housing Act protects tenants from sexual harassment and retaliation by their landlords, and the Justice Department will vigorously pursue those who engage in such reprehensible and illegal conduct.”

Added Assistant Secretary Anna Marie Farias of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “Women have a hard enough time finding a decent affordable place to live without having to be subjected to unwanted sexual advances.”

“HUD applauds the action the Justice Department is taking in this matter and remains committed to working together to protect the housing rights of women when those rights are violated.”

The DOJ said Tuesday the lawsuit arose from a complaint about Goitia’s alleged conduct that the former tenant filed with the Davenport Commission on Civil Rights and HUD.

After DCRC and HUD investigated the complaints, HUD issued a charge of discrimination and the matter was referred to the Department of Justice.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate the woman who made the complaint and a court order barring future discrimination, the DOJ said in the release.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-74 bridge replacement in Knox County begins Monday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday said construction on Interstate 74 in Knox County will begin Monday, July 6.

News

Police: Davenport man slashed one officer, stabbed another Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured two officers with a knife Monday morning.

News

Iowa officials report 213 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 213 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and five deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s website.

News

Four injured in two-vehicle crash in rural Sterling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Whiteside County.

Latest News

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

East Moline police searching for arson suspect

Updated: 6 hours ago
The East Moline Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a multi-vehicle fire earlier this month at Deerfield Woods Apartments.

News

Fourth of July fireworks safety

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Silvis Fire Department gives safety tips for fireworks.

News

Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza postponed

Updated: 6 hours ago
Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza, a riverfront fireworks display scheduled for July 3, has been postponed out of an “abundance of caution,” the city said Monday.

News

EICC to resume face-to-face classes Aug. 24

Updated: 6 hours ago
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges on Monday said fall face-to-face classes will begin Aug. 24 at its Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott campuses.

News

Rock Island COVID-19 test site sees long lines on first day

Updated: 7 hours ago
Free COVID-19 testing is now available for Illinois residents at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.