Early morning fire damages garage in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A garage was destroyed in an early morning fire in Davenport.

The fire happened in the 2100 block of Farnam Street. Davenport firefighters say there were no vehicles inside the garage and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters had to cut power to the garage. The fire department did not have an estimate on the damages to the property and a cause has not yet been determined.

A garage in the 2100 block of Farnam Street was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday. (KWQC)

