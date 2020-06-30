Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Scattered storms and heavy rain south of I-80
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heavy rain will set up over SE Iowa and West Central Illinois this morning and continue off and on through the day. This will lead to a flash flood threat for areas south of highway 34. This will also spread clouds into most of our area today limiting highs to the mid 80s this afternoon. A few scattered storms can’t be ruled out as far north as I-80, but most t-storms will stay south of that line today. Temps will slowly warm back to the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the week as our weather pattern is expected to quiet down for the holiday weekend.

TODAY: Storms south of I-80. High: 85°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers. High: 86°.S. HIGH: 89°

More showers and thunderstorms expected for your Sunday, with a few showers passing through this morning and more isolated storms popping up by this afternoon. There is a marginal risk that some storms could become strong to severe through this afternoon and into this evening. Otherwise, it'll be partly sunny and very warm during the day before things get a bit more active. Highs should range from the middle 80′s to near the 90 degree mark.

