First Alert Forecast

Scattered storms mainly south this afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across parts of the upper Midwest this afternoon, mainly the southern counties of the TV6 viewing area. These storms have a history of producing moderate to heavy rain at times, and we’ve already seen some locations getting up to 6 inches of rain. Because of this, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Lee, Hancock and McDonough counties until 7 AM Wednesday. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm today, as cloud cover and rain chances will keep readings confined to the 70′s and 80′s. Look for off and on showers and storms through Thursday. As far as the July 4th Holiday weekend is concerned, expect a mix of clouds and sun with heat and a bit more humidity. We’re talking highs in the 80′s to lower 90′s into Monday.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Areas of heavy rain possible, mainly south. High: 85°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers and storms overnight. Low: 72°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:   Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 86°.

