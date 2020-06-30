Four injured in two-vehicle crash in rural Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Whiteside County.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:12 p.m. to Freeport Road at Fulfs Road in rural Sterling.

Deputies said in a media release Samantha Grinnell, 21, of Freeport, was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on Freeport Road. A KIA Sportage driven by a 17-year girl was stopped at the stop sign on Fulfs Road at the intersection with Freeport Road, according to the release.

Two 17-year-old girls were also in her car.

According to the release, the girl did not yield the right of way to the Dodge Ram entering the intersection. The Dodge Ram was unable to avoid the crash and struck the KIA’s driver side, according to the release.

All occupants were transported to CGH Medical Center for injuries, according to the release. Illinois State Police, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, and Rock Falls Fire EMS assisted on scene.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.