Heavy Rain South Of I-80 Possible Today

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - T-storms will expand in coverage for areas along and south of highway 34 this morning. There is an abundant amount of moisture in the atmosphere for these storms to take advantage of, thus heavy rainfall rates are likely. A flash flood watch has been posted for areas just south of Burlington and Galesburg. We will monitor these areas this morning to see how storms develop, if they expand like expected, storms will be around most of today leading to rainfall amounts near 4″ in some localized areas.

