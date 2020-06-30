Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill requiring women to wait 24 hours to get an abortion. The law is similar to one struck down by the Iowa Supreme Court two years ago. Reynolds signed the measure into law Monday as lawyers for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the state were wrapping up arguments before a state court judge who must now decide whether to immediately halt its enforcement. Planned Parenthood claims the bill is unconstitutional in the way it was passed in the middle of the night and that it violates due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state inspection report says a nursing assistant who worked while sick may have introduced the coronavirus into an Iowa nursing home where fifteen residents died.The report says the employee was allowed to keep working because the Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa failed to screen staff members for symptoms at the beginning of their shifts. It says that employees were allowed to “self-screen” without independent monitoring.The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited the home and proposed a $8,750 fine. Home administrator Jay Wills says the facility is disputing the violation, saying the state had approved its screening plan.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa say a person hit by a train in Council Bluffs has been taken in critical condition to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska. Council Bluffs police say the incident happened late Monday night on the south side of Council Bluffs. First responders called to the area around 10:40 p.m. found a person injured near Union Pacific Railroad tracks and applied pressure to the person's wounds until an ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Police and the railroad continue to investigate.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. has resumed swearing in new citizens, but the traditional oath ceremonies aren't the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people are participating in drive-up ceremonies intended to preserve social distancing. Now a budget crisis at the citizenship agency is threatening to stall ceremonies again. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has warned that it might be forced to place nearly three-quarters of its workforce on furlough next month, severely curtailing operations. Tens of thousands of people could be left waiting to becoming citizens — and potentially new voters ahead of November's elections.