I-74 bridge replacement in Knox County begins Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday said construction on Interstate 74 in Knox County will begin Monday, July 6.

The project involves removal and replacement of the bridges that carry I-74 over French Creek, about five miles west of Brimfield, and will reduce I-74 to one lane in each direction, IDOT said.

Work is expected to be completed in July 2021.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

