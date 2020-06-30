Advertisement

Illinois health officials announce 724 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIFR)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 724 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

  • Bureau County: 1 male 60s
  • Cass County: 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s
  • Kane County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 90s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

IDPH reported a total of 143,185 cases, including 6,923 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,069 tests for a total of 1,602,965.  

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 23 –June 29 is 2.6%.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

