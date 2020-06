Iowa officials report 213 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 213 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and five deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the statewide total to 28,941 confirmed cases and 712 deaths. Public health officials also reported 303,772 Iowans have been tested and 23,035 have recovered from the virus.

The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

Scott County, 619 confirmed cases (12,300 tested); 10 deaths; 443 recovered

Muscatine County , 612 confirmed cases (4,340 tested); 44 deaths; 536 recovered.

Louisa County , 359 confirmed cases (1,412 tested); 13 deaths; 337 recovered.

Des Moines County , 84 confirmed cases (2,668 tested); two deaths; 64 recovered.

Henry County , 81 confirmed cases (1,603 tested); three deaths; 74 recovered.

Lee County , 47 confirmed cases (1,802 tested); one death; 35 recovered.

Jackson County , 23 confirmed cases (1,173) tested); no deaths; 16 recovered.

Clinton County , 92, confirmed cases (3,143 tested); one death; 67 recovered.

Cedar County, 75 confirmed cases (1,570 tested); one death; 54 recovered.

