Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-IOWA-POLICE

Data: Blacks more likely to face force by Iowa state police

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — State statistics show that Black residents in Iowa are far more likely than whites to face the use of force from officers working for the state police agency. Blacks make up about 4% of Iowa’s 3.2 million residents. But data show they accounted for 24% of those who had force used against them by officers with the Iowa Department of Public Safety in 2018 and 2019. Blacks accounted for a similar percentage of those who were visibly injured or complained of being injured during those interactions. The disparities are found in reports covering 2018 and 2019 on force used by officers with state police agencies.

CITIZENSHIP AGENCY WOES

Drive-up US citizenship eases backlog, but new threat looms

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. has resumed swearing in new citizens, but the traditional oath ceremonies aren't the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people are participating in drive-up ceremonies intended to preserve social distancing. Now a budget crisis at the citizenship agency is threatening to stall ceremonies again. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has warned that it might be forced to place nearly three-quarters of its workforce on furlough next month, severely curtailing operations. Tens of thousands of people could be left waiting to becoming citizens — and potentially new voters ahead of November's elections.

IOWA POLICE CHIEF SUSPENDED

Iowa police chief suspended for comment targeting protesters

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa police chief has been suspended and will go without pay for two weeks for posting a comment on social media that targeted protesters in Des Moines. Television station KTIV reports that Sioux Rapids City Council met Monday night and voted unanimously to suspend Police Chief Tim Porter for two weeks without pay. The move came after Porter commented on a video posted June 21 to Facebook showing a truck driving through a crowd of protesters in Des Moines. Porter’s comment in all caps said, “hit the gas and hang on over the road bumps.” Porter later apologized and said he had meant the comment for a different post

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GRINNELL SPORTS

Grinnell cancels fall sports due to virus concerns

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Grinnell College says it will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus. The Division III school announced Monday it would cancel sports including football, soccer, golf, cross country and volleyball. The college, located in the small city of Grinnell about 45 miles east of Des Moines, competes in the Midwest Conference. Grinnell officials say they would wait to decide whether to allow other sports later in the school year. The decision comes less than a year after the college canceled much of its football season because its roster had dwindled to 28 players due to injuries. Grinnell had planned to resume football this year.

PERSON HIT BY TRAIN

Person hit by train in western Iowa now at Nebraska hospital

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa say a person hit by a train in Council Bluffs has been taken in critical condition to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska. Council Bluffs police say the incident happened late Monday night on the south side of Council Bluffs. First responders called to the area around 10:40 p.m. found a person injured near Union Pacific Railroad tracks and applied pressure to the person's wounds until an ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Police and the railroad continue to investigate.

ABORTION-IOWA

Iowa governor signs abortion law amid court challenge

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill requiring women to wait 24 hours to get an abortion. The law is similar to one struck down by the Iowa Supreme Court two years ago. Reynolds signed the measure into law Monday as lawyers for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the state were wrapping up arguments before a state court judge who must now decide whether to immediately halt its enforcement. Planned Parenthood claims the bill is unconstitutional in the way it was passed in the middle of the night and that it violates due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion.