Local Woman looks for new home for war memorabilia

The memorabilia comes from time served in the Korea and Vietnam wars
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

“”I think it’s history, I mean my kids love this stuff, I mean I can’t put it all in one book””

Sandy VanWinkle’s late Husband howard was marine for over twenty years, receiving over five Bronze Stars and eventually retiring at the rank of Captain. Sandy and Howard had been married for over sixty years until howard passed in 2019.

