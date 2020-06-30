Minor League Baseball season canceled

Major League Baseball has announced that there will be no Minor League Baseball season in the year 2020.

“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.” said Minor League Baseball CEO and Baseball President Pat O’Conner.

The move comes as Major League Baseball is planning to resume their season on July 23/24 with teams having an expanded 60-man roster as opposed to the standard 40-man roster.

