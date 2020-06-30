Mississippi Valley Fair to be held this summer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is on for this summer, according to its General Manager Shawn Loter who made the announcement on Monday.

According to the Mississippi Valley Fair website, the scheduled date for the fair is August 4 to August 9.

Loter said he’s been working with the Scott County Health Department to figure out a way to safely host the fair.

Although many states and counties have canceled their fairs, Loter said they’ve decided it’s possible to do it on a smaller scale and still follow health guidelines.

“We will have a fair this year,” Loter said. “The fair will be downsized to accommodate social distancing, good hygiene and overall community health. Protocols for the health and safety of our fairgoers. We will have fair food, educational exhibits, competitions, carnival bands, local bands and grounds attractions this year.”

The fair will be downsized to accommodate social distancing, good hygiene and overall community health, Loter said. That means there will be no national grandstand acts this year. The acts will be rescheduled for 2021. Masks will be encouraged and some will be provided, but not required.

Loter said the fair will have no designated special days to help encourage those at risk or those who are sick to stay home.

Any plans being put in place or safety changes will be posted on the fair’s website by July 1.

Loter said refunds or exchanges will be given.

As for now, Loter said he will continue to meet with the Scott County Health Department as the fair gets closer. He believes they can continue the long-standing tradition safely.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.