New York requiring Iowa travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Travelers from eight additional states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

According to the New York State Governor’s website, Iowans are on that list.

The newly-added states include the following: California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.

New York State officials said the advisory applies to states with a test positivity rate higher than 10% or a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents.

The newly-added states announced on Tuesday will join the following other states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.