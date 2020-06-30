One dead after motorcycle crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Monday evening in Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department, Davenport Fire Department and Medic EMS responded to a serious injury crash at 7:09 p.m. on the intersection of West River Drive and Howell Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling west on River Drive at a high speed when they lost control. That’s when the motorcycle left the roadway on the north side and started to tumble.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information is being released at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

The Davenport Police Department encourages anyone with information to call them at (563) 326-6125. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.