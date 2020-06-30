Police: Davenport man slashed one officer, stabbed another Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured two officers with a knife Monday morning.

Davenport officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Cresthill Drive for a domestic incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman said Rick Timothy Sullivan had threatened her with a butter knife and pushed her down, causing her to strike a coffee table.

The two live together.

Officers went to the basement and found Sullivan lying on a couch. He had a large buck knife palmed in his right hand, according to the affidavit.

Officers ordered Sullivan at gunpoint to drop the knife several times, but he refused and said they would have to kill him, according to the affidavit.

Three officers were in the room and were able to secure his right hand and pin the knife to the couch, according to the affidavit.

He continued to grip the knife and refused to let it go. One officer tried to loosen his grasp of the knife while the other officers secured his arm, according to the affidavit.

Sullivan produced another knife from his left hand that he had been hiding under a sheet and thrust it up toward the officers, according to the affidavit.

One officer suffered an approximately 6-inch slash to his left bicep, just missing his left chest, and another officer was stabbed twice in the right forearm, causing puncture wounds and bleeding, according to the affidavit.

Sullivan, 36, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday on two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations (intent of injury), a Class D felony, and domestic abuse assault while displaying or using a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Bond was set Tuesday at $5,000 cash-only. Sullivan will be arraigned July 30, court records show.

A no-contact order also was filed.

