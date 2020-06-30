Advertisement

Rock Island COVID-19 test site sees long lines on first day

Currently the location has the capacity to handle 500 tests per day.
Free COVID-19 testing is available for Illinois residents at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, Ill.
Free COVID-19 testing is available for Illinois residents at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, Ill.(KWQC)
By Spencer Maki
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Free COVID-19 testing is now available for Illinois residents at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

The location has the capacity to handle 500 tests per day, with the ability to increase if demand is high. By noon on Monday, the testing site had already performed 150 tests. One person told TV6 she waited in line for over four hours to receive the test.

The coronavirus testing location opened on Monday and will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except July 4. A photo identification is needed, as well as contact information to provide your test results. Although the test is free, if you have insurance you are asked to bring documentation.

According to the Rock Island Health Dept., testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

No prior symptoms are necessary to receive a test. If you think you could have been exposed, the health department encourages a test.

“I think that our numbers in Illinois are pretty good. But we’re starting to see a little uptick. I think it’s important for people to remember this is not over. That they need to continue to wear a mask and socially distance. And take all precautions. I know it’s been a long several months. But if we don’t take this seriously it could be a lot longer,” Janet Hill of the Rock Island Health Dept. said.

The address of the QCCA Expo Center is 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, Il.

