Running the virtual Bix 7 race? Send us your pictures

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While we won’t be able to gather to run the Bix together this year, we can still run with the best with the 46th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 shifting to a virtual event.

To help us feel a sense of togetherness, we encourage you to take a look at our Bix 7 photo collage and upload a picture of you from the Bix in past years or present!

The virtual race kicks off Wednesday, July 1, and will run until July 25 at any location: sidewalk, treadmill, trail, living room, or track. Runners and walkers will submit their times online.

