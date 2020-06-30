Advertisement

The Quad Cities officially hits a high of at least 90° for the 4th time this year

Monday's high was 91°
For the 4th time in 2020 we hit a high of 90 or above
For the 4th time in 2020 we hit a high of 90 or above(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Not only did we hit an air temperature of 91° in the QC on Monday, but our dew point temperatures went into the mid 70s! This gave us heat indexes near 100 so if you though it felt unusually stuffy you were absolutely right! Some areas had heat indexes max out between 100 and 105. The last time we had a 90 degree high at the airport in Moline was June 8th when we hit 90°. Prior to that we hit 90° on June 4th and 93° on the 2nd.

