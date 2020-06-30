Advertisement

What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?

Sean Leary from QuadCities.com lists the latest happenings.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -

Not everything this summer is cancelled or postponed. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events (for late June and all of July) related to the Quad Cities.

Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at his website under the title “What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?” Some of the events outlined during the segment include:

  • Creature Feature coming back debuting Saturday, July 4th (and every Saturday thereafter) at 11 p.m. on COZI 6.3
  • Virtual Trucker’s Jamboree: July 9th-11th
  • Virtual Bix Jazz Festival: July 31st-Aug. 1st
  • Hero Street Documentary showings: July 5th-6th
  • Transitions Mental Health Service: Golf Benefit at Highland Springs July 24th

