Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -

Not everything this summer is cancelled or postponed. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events (for late June and all of July) related to the Quad Cities.

Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at his website under the title “What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?” Some of the events outlined during the segment include:

Creature Feature coming back debuting Saturday, July 4th (and every Saturday thereafter) at 11 p.m. on COZI 6.3

Virtual Trucker’s Jamboree: July 9th-11th

Virtual Bix Jazz Festival: July 31st-Aug. 1st

Hero Street Documentary showings: July 5th-6th

Transitions Mental Health Service: Golf Benefit at Highland Springs July 24th

