At least one dead and one injured in Princeton shooting according to police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Princeton Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Hillview Drive and Brandy Avenue. Officials say one person has died due to their injuries and another is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Various authorities are searching for the suspects in another jurisdiction with the help of Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff, Bureau County Sheriff, and Kewanee Police Department.

They ask if anyone has information regarding the incident to contact 815-872-2351.

On a Facebook Post, Princeton Police Department says, “the vehicle is a black or dark-colored Nissan Altima with a white male driver and the passenger is a male black with a white t-shirt armed with a gun.”

