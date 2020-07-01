Advertisement

CDC Adds New Symptoms Of Covid-19

New Coronavirus symptoms include stuffy nose and upset stomach
CDC announces new symptoms of Coronavirus
CDC announces new symptoms of Coronavirus(MGN)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Centers For Disease Control has added new symptoms to watch for with the Coronavirus.
In addition to fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, headache and the loss of taste or smell, experts now say congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea are signs of Covid-19. People with COVID-19 could have any combination of those symptoms. Symptoms can range from severe to mild. The CDC says its experts are still learning about the Coronavirus, so the list of symptoms could continue to change.

