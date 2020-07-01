First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Your midweek forecast will bring another chance for isolated thunderstorms north, and scattered showers and thunderstorms in our southern counties with highs reaching the middle 80′s. Isolated thunderstorms will pop up overnight into Thursday as temperatures hover near the 90 degree mark. We then turn our attention to the upcoming July 4th Holiday weekend. Look for a rain-free period for Saturday and Sunday, and while it won’t be “firecracker” hot, we will see an increase in heat and humidity, with temperatures in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Heat index readings could soar to near the 100 degree mark.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heaviest rain mainly south. High: 86°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for showers and storms this evening, then partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 70°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 90°.

