Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

More showers and storms this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Your midweek forecast will bring another chance for isolated thunderstorms north, and scattered showers and thunderstorms in our southern counties with highs reaching the middle 80′s. Isolated thunderstorms will pop up overnight into Thursday as temperatures hover near the 90 degree mark. We then turn our attention to the upcoming July 4th Holiday weekend. Look for a rain-free period for Saturday and Sunday, and while it won’t be “firecracker” hot, we will see an increase in heat and humidity, with temperatures in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Heat index readings could soar to near the 100 degree mark.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heaviest rain mainly south. High: 86°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  A slight chance for showers and storms this evening, then partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 70°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:   Partly cloudy and warm with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 90°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
A few storms south of I-80 this morning.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
A few showers and storms tonight, more Wednesday!

Forecast

Mild & Muggy Wednesday with more showers & storms

Updated: 16 hours ago
Wednesday clouds and rain keep us in the mid 80s but that rain could be very heavy, at times.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Hot, humid weather continues for the rest of the week with occasional showers and storms

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:20 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
Heavy rain in SE Iowa and West Central Illinois today.

Forecast

Lots of heat and humidity this week. Plus, occasional heavy rain!

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
Steamy days a head. Heat, humidity and heavy rain

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Hot, humid weather continues for the rest of the week with occasional showers and storms

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Here's your First Alert Forecast...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Hot, humid and a few storms possible today.

Forecast

Partly cloudy overnight, rain Monday evening

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
Monday will start with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions and a hot and humid day is in store.