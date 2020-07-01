First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scattered showers and storms are still on going in SE Iowa this morning, but the bigger complex of storms is off to our west. This will arrive sometime after 7AM for areas along and south of I-80 in a weakening fashion. This means we will have another day filled with clouds and afternoon pop up storms everywhere else. Look for temps to get into the mid 80s. Highs will consistently be in the upper 80s and low 90s over the next 7-10 days and are likely dry through your holiday weekend.

TODAY: Storms south of I-80. High: 86°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers. High: 90°.

