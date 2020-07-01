Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa running back Akrum Wadley says he was so mistreated by some coaches he now regrets playing there. Wadley’s statement, posted on Facebook, mentions coach Kirk Ferentz, his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and others. He says his weight was a constant issue and was used to belittle him. A statement issued to the Des Moines Register said Kirk Ferentz would not comment publicly.