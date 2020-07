Illinois health officials announce 828 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage 1 male 40s, 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 female 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

IDPH reported a total of 144,013 cases, including 6,951 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,090 tests for a total of 1,636,055.

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 24 –June 30 is 2.6%.

