Iowa coronavirus cases surpass 29,000

Scott County reported 25 new cases since Tuesday morning
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWQC) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached more than 29,000 as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The state’s website, which shows the data in real-time, showed 349 new cases and five deaths reported between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

That brings the statewide total to 29,290 and 717 deaths. Public health officials also reported that 308,658 Iowans have been tested and 23,447 have recovered. As of Monday, 133 people were hospitalized.

The state website also showed that 25 new cases were reported in Scott County over the last 24-hours, bringing the countywide total to 644. Of those, 463 have recovered and 10 have died.

More than 12,500 people have been tested in Scott County, according to the state website.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

  • Muscatine County, 619 confirmed cases (4,390 tested); 44 deaths; 536 recovered.
  • Louisa County, 360 confirmed cases (1,425 tested); 13 deaths; 337 recovered.
  • Des Moines County, 84 confirmed cases (2,701 tested); three deaths; 66 recovered.
  • Henry County, 82 confirmed cases (1,622 tested); three deaths; 75 recovered.
  • Lee County, 49 confirmed cases (1,856 tested); two death; 35 recovered.
  • Jackson County, 25 confirmed cases (1,227) tested); no deaths; 16 recovered.
  • Clinton County, 98, confirmed cases (3,216 tested); one death; 67 recovered.
  • Cedar County, 75 confirmed cases (1,588 tested); one death; 56 recovered.

