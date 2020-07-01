Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 01.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Des Moines bureau is reachable at 515-243-3281. Send daybook items to iowa@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Iowa and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 11:00 AM Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley attends a meeting on health care resiliency at the White House

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://grassley.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/ChuckGrassley

Contacts: Office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Grassley_Press@grassley.senate.gov