Judge halts Iowa’s new 24-hour waiting period for abortion

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) — An Iowa judge has issued an injunction halting the state’s latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, a day before the measure was set to become law.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill on Monday, but the order issued by state court Judge Mitchell Turner prevents it from becoming law until a court can determine whether it’s constitutional.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed a lawsuit last week challenging the law claiming that it violates the due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion, much like a 72-hour waiting period law the Iowa Supreme Court struck down in 2018.

