Advertisement

One more Dubuque County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus

Jail
Jail(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One additional Dubuque County inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff Joe Kennedy said Wednesday.

The sheriff said follow-up testing was completed June 27 on all inmates in the jail who had previously tested negative. Of those 54 tests, only one came back positive, Kennedy said in a media release.

That inmate is being placed into medical segregation, he said.

Last month, the sheriff’s office reported that 24 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kennedy said Wednesday that of the previous positive tests, most inmates are in the process of being medically cleared for return to general population status.

One staff member also tested positive and was isolating at home. The staff member has since been medically cleared to return to work, Kennedy said.

An additional round of testing is scheduled for Monday for all remaining inmates who previously tested negative, he added.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Davenport man slashed one officer, stabbed another Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured two officers with a knife Monday morning.

News

DOJ files sexual harassment lawsuit against Davenport rental property owner

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced it has filed a lawsuit against an owner and manager of rental properties in Davenport the department says violated the Fair Housing Act by subjecting a female tenant to sexual harassment and retaliation.

News

Iowa coronavirus cases surpass 29,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached more than 29,000 as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

News

Rock Island-Milan, Davenport school districts consider options for fall classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
The Rock Island-Milan School District board held a special meeting on Tuesday. The Davenport Community School District is asking parents for more feedback.

Latest News

Local

Semi-truck driver cited after rear-ending another semi near Mount Pleasant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A semi-truck driver was cited Tuesday after deputies say he rear-ended another semi near Mount Pleasant.

Local

Woman cited after striking cable guard railing near Mount Pleasant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Waterloo woman was cited after deputies say her vehicle struck a cable guard railing early Tuesday.

News

More than 260 tested on first day of RI coronavirus drive-through testing site

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Rock Island County Health Department said a drive-through coronavirus testing site that opened Monday at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island served 269 people on its first day.

Iowa News

Judge halts Iowa’s new 24-hour waiting period for abortion

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa judge has issued an injunction halting the state’s latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, a day before the measure was set to become law.

News

Tracking the Curve 6/30

Updated: 7 hours ago
TV6 tracks new coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.

News

2020 VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 2020 VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta has been canceled due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.