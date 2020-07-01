One more Dubuque County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One additional Dubuque County inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff Joe Kennedy said Wednesday.

The sheriff said follow-up testing was completed June 27 on all inmates in the jail who had previously tested negative. Of those 54 tests, only one came back positive, Kennedy said in a media release.

That inmate is being placed into medical segregation, he said.

Last month, the sheriff’s office reported that 24 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kennedy said Wednesday that of the previous positive tests, most inmates are in the process of being medically cleared for return to general population status.

One staff member also tested positive and was isolating at home. The staff member has since been medically cleared to return to work, Kennedy said.

An additional round of testing is scheduled for Monday for all remaining inmates who previously tested negative, he added.

